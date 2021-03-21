BARNES, Betty Jo



Betty Jo Barnes, age 83 of Conyers, died Friday, March 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Irwin Barnes, Jr.; parents, Roberta Dean and Bud Bramlett; stepfather, Ralph Dean; sister, Shirley Strickland; brothers, Bobby Bramlett, Eugene Dean; daughters-in-law, Laura Barnes and Debby Barnes. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, John 'Butch' and Lisa Barnes, III, Allen Barnes; grandchildren, Traci and Jason McBay, John and Ashley Barnes, Missy and Nick Kline, Bill and Amelia Daniel, Matthew Barnes, Savannah Barnes; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Compton; 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Mrs. Barnes was a lifelong resident of Conyers and a founding member of St. Simon's Episcopal Church. She was a legal secretary with several law firms in Atlanta and retired after many years of service from King and Spalding. Private Services will be held.


