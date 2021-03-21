X

Barnes, Betty Jo

BARNES, Betty Jo

Betty Jo Barnes, age 83 of Conyers, died Friday, March 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Irwin Barnes, Jr.; parents, Roberta Dean and Bud Bramlett; stepfather, Ralph Dean; sister, Shirley Strickland; brothers, Bobby Bramlett, Eugene Dean; daughters-in-law, Laura Barnes and Debby Barnes. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, John 'Butch' and Lisa Barnes, III, Allen Barnes; grandchildren, Traci and Jason McBay, John and Ashley Barnes, Missy and Nick Kline, Bill and Amelia Daniel, Matthew Barnes, Savannah Barnes; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Compton; 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Mrs. Barnes was a lifelong resident of Conyers and a founding member of St. Simon's Episcopal Church. She was a legal secretary with several law firms in Atlanta and retired after many years of service from King and Spalding. Private Services will be held. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

