Barner, Ronald

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Ronald Bernard Barner, age 58, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Reverend David Jackson, officiating. Mr. Barner leaves to cherish his memories, two children Andria and Reginald Mapp, two grandchildren Damian and Joshua, and two older brothers Perry Barner, Gary Barner. A viewing will take place today from 2 PM - 6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404)-758-1731.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

