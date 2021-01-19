Barnard, James

BARNARD, Rev. James Virgil



Rev. James Virgil Barnard was born June 17, 1936 and went to be with the Lord and many loved ones January 14, 2021 as a result of COVID. He pastored Fellowship Baptist Church in Oxford, GA 50 years. He loved his flock and cared for them and they returned his love and respect. He was a member of The Baptist Tabernacle, Covington, GA.



Rev. Barnard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolores Hayes Barnard, daughters, Rebekah and Gene Massey, Rachel Barnard, Ruth and Jeff Balliew, son, Samuel Barnard, grandchildren, Benjamin Balliew, Amanda Massey, Paul and Nikki Massey, great-grandchildren, Luke and Skylar, brothers, Fred Barnard, Dennis and Barbara Barnard. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dee and Laura Barnard, brother, Howard Barnard, and sister, Mildred Barnard.



Funeral Services were held Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM at The Baptist Tabernacle, 10119 Access Road, Covington, GA 30014 with Rev. David Moody, Rev. Adam Southerland and Rev. Andy Wells officiating. Interment followed at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family received friends Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Fellowship Baptist Church 4297 Hwy 81, Oxford, GA 30054 and Monday, January 18, 2021 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at The Baptist Tabernacle, 10119 Access Road, Covington, GA 30014. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask while in the buildings, and you are encouraged to practice social distancing. Those who are unable to attend we understand, and appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services was in charge on the arrangements.

