Barlow, James

BARLOW, Jr., James "Cliff"



J. Clifton Barlow, Jr. "Cliff" died on January 18, 2022, at age 89. He was born in Smithfield, Virginia, on September 13, 1932, one of two children of J. Clifton Barlow, Sr. and Oddie Munford Barlow. Cliff is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jeanne Harris Barlow, their daughter Sherri Barlow Curtin (Tim), two much-loved grandchildren, Breanna Curtin and Tate Curtin; his sister, Nancy Barlow Edwards of Smithfield, Virginia, his niece, Connie Edwards White of Amelia, Virginia, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews of Atlanta. Cliff was a member of Smithfield Baptist Church for many years. He attended Smithfield High School and always enjoyed going home for the annual reunions. After graduating, he attended the University of Virginia where he received his B.S. (Accounting) degree in 1954 and worked as a staff accountant with the Norfolk, Virginia, CPA firm of Hilton, Sheffield and Hilton. He entered the Navy Officer Candidate School in January 1955 and received his commission as an Ensign in May 1955. He then attended the Navy Supply Corps School in Athens, Georgia, and was assigned to the USS Coral Sea, the Navy's then largest aircraft carrier and the flagship of the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea. His last year of service was at the Navy Department Headquarters in Washington, D.C. He attained the rank of Lieutenant and was released from active duty in 1958. Cliff then returned to the University of Virginia to study law where he served on the Virginia Law Review Editorial Board and received his J.D. (Law) degree in 1961. Immediately thereafter, Cliff began his legal career in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was for many years a partner in the firm Hansell & Post. In the early 1960s he was one of only three Georgia lawyers working in the area of condominium law and subsequently chaired the State Bar of Georgia Committee that researched and wrote the Georgia Condominium Act, the law that has governed all Georgia condominiums since its enactment in 1975. Cliff was a member of the usual social, professional and honorary organizations including Sigma Chi, the Advocates Club (an organization of distinguished lawyers and judges, of which Cliff was a founding member) and the Capital City Club.



He had a zest for learning and enjoyed many hobbies: music, golf, boating, classic cars, history of the War Between the States and reading. He will be remembered for his dedication to the legal profession, his keen wit and sense of humor and his love of family and friends. Cliff found comfort in his Christian faith and knew his gifts and many blessings came from God.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 7, 2022 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs, GA, 30328.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in memory of Cliff to: St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church – Chapel Fund or Wounded Warrior Project.

