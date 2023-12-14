BARKSDALE, Gloria



Gloria Ann Barksdale, 92, of Fayetteville, Georgia, went on to her heavenly home Monday, December 11, 2023. She was born in Elberton, Georgia, to Thomas J. Greenway and Annie Sue Davis Greenway on Thursday, November 26, 1931. She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Joe E. Barksdale; son, Ricky; and grandson, Cole Gilman. She is survived by her son, Joseph D. Barksdale (Susan); daughter, Terri Gilman; grandchildren, Brandon (Claudine) Barksdale, Jessica Miller, and Jamie (Jessica) Gilman; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Austin, Tyler, Kyle, Harleigh, Georgia, Jesse, and Cheyenne; and her brother, Charles E. Greenway; along with many nieces and nephews. A funeral service is scheduled Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville with Dr. David Chancey officiating. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens. We welcome you to leave your condolences, thoughts, and memories of Gloria on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com



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