BARKSDALE, Drexley



Drexley C. Barksdale of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on December 16, 2022 at the age of 78. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Sybil and Locke Barksdale; his brothers, Michael Barksdale and Cary Barksdale. He graduated from Headland High School in East Point, Georgia and received 3 degrees from Mercer University. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy. After his discharge, he was employed by Eastern Airlines. He next worked for the Federal Aviation Administration and retired from the FAA in 1994. After he retired, he started and operated his landscape business for almost 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Pamela L. Barksdale of Marietta, Georgia; his daughter and son-in-law, Traci and Shane Paulsen of Kennesaw, Georgia; his stepson, Ryan K. Metz of Marietta, Georgia; his step-daughter and husband, Heather K. and David Ritchie of Lake Charles, Louisiana; grandchildren, Hunter and Savannah Paulsen of Kennesaw, Georgia; step-grandchildren, Bryce, Caroline and Aidan Ritchie of Lake Charles, Louisiana; sisters, Cheryl Garrett of Stockbridge, Georgia and Karen McFall of Lake Mary, Florida; sisters-in-law, Martha Barksdale of Jonesboro, Georgia and Nancy Barksdale of Roswell, Georgia; many nieces, nephews and loving friends; his beloved schnauzers, Nicholas, Bentley, and Angel. A private service will be held on December 21, 2022. Donations can be made in Drex's memory to the American Diabetes Research Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

