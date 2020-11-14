BARKS, William George "Bill"



William George (Bill) Barks, 83, of Norcross, GA died October 21, 2020. He was born in Pomona, CA on 4-15-1937 to William G. Barks, Jr. & Ruth Sampson Barks. He has a brother, James Charles (Jim) and a sister Mary Ann. He is married to Julia Ames Barks and they have 4 children. Bill born in 1960. Doug born in 1963. Phil born in 1965 & Nathan born in 1969. He has 11 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren and 3 daughters-in-law. He & his wife are members of St. Barnabas Anglican Church in Dunwoody, GA where he served on the Vestry from 2009 thru 2012. He attended elementary, Jr. High & 1 year of high school in Monrovia, CA until 1952 when he transferred to Wiesbaden American High School in Wiesbaden, Germany, as his family had moved there after his father accepted an appointment with the United States Government. He played football in High School and was a four year letterman. He finished high school in 1955 & spent 1 year at the University of Heidelberg. He finished his education at Arizona State University in 1963 with majors in Industrial Engineering & Management. Mr. Barks began his professional career in 1959 at Motorola starting as a Management Trainee while attending ASU, & ending in 1966 as Production Control Mgr for D&R. While at Motorola he helped manufacture and test components for the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, & Saturn projects. In 1967 he started with Dickson Electronics as Production Control Manager, later was promoted to Production Manager then to Assistant General manager for Production Services. In 1971 he started with Phoenix Coca Cola as Production Manager, was promoted to Plant Superintendent where he was appointed to the World Wide Coca Cola Production Advisory Council. In 1973 he was promoted to be Director of Sales. In 1973 he started at Omega Industries as Vice President of Sales. He was promoted to President and COO in 1975. Omega Industries was taken over in 1980 & he retired & then spent 4 years in Telluride, CO as a local business owner. He re-entered the electronics business world in 1985 as the co-founder of ICS an electronics Manufacturer Rep business in Lilburn, GA. In 1992 he founded SEF in Norcross, GA which succeeded ICS & served as its President. In 2006 CMI & Associates sold their part of the Electronics Mfg. Rep business to Southeastern Technical Sales which merged with SEF where he was co-founder, principal partner and later it's President. STS became the largest board level Rep Company in the Southeast. Mr. Barks retired with 50 years in the business world in February 2010. Mr. Barks has been very active in several civic organizations. He was appointed by the Mayor of Tempe, AZ to be President of the Tempe, AZ Municipal Buildings Corporation in 1966 & served until 1980. He served as an officer for 6 years & was elected President of the Tempe Jaycees in 1967. He was Vice President of the Arizona Jaycees in 1968. He was President of the Phoenix East Valley Boys & Girls Club in 1971. He served as an officer for 6 years and was elected President of the Tempe Diablos, which helped start the Fiesta Bowl, in 1977. He served as a Director of the Telluride, CO Chamber of Commerce from 1981 until 1984. He was elected President of Arizona State University Georgia Alumni Association for 4 years. He chaired the Norcross, GA Open Car Show in 2000. Mr. Barks is a member of the Norcross PDC & had published the Norcross Times since it was founded in 2003. Mr. Barks is a Master Mason & member of Norcross Masonic Lodge #228 F & A. M., where he served as Master in 2004 & as an officer for 13 years. He was elected Secretary of the Gwinnett County Masonic Association in 2009 & served thru 2013. He is a life member & 32nd degree KCCH with the Scottish Rite Valley of Atlanta. He served as Treasurer (2012) Secretary (2013) & Lt. Commander (2014) of KCCH. He is a member of the Valley of Atlanta Hospitaltier's. He has been in the Nobel Yaarab Shrine Temple of Atlanta since 1997. He has been honored by the Boy Scouts of America to be an Eagle Scout in 1951 where he was for a time the youngest Eagle Scout in the United States. His Eagle Scout card was signed by President Harry S. Truman. He was honored by the Tempe, AZ Jaycees to be Jaycee of the year in 1967, & by the Junior Chamber International to be a Jr. Chamber International Senator in 1968. By the Tempe Diablos to be a Life Member in 1978, by the Norcross Masonic Lodge to be the Master Mason of the year in 1999 and by The Ancient And Accepted Scottish Rite of Free Masonry to be 32nd degree Knight Commander Court of Honor in 2009. Condolences may be sent by visiting https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/ A memorial mass will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Anglican Church with Bishop Chandler Holder Jones officiating. He will be placed in the Columbarium at the church following the service. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.



