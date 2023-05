BARKLEY, Effie



Age 73, of New Albany, MS, passed on May 20, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11 AM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral