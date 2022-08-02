Barker, William

BARKER Jr., William



Daniel



William Daniel "Dan" Barker, Jr., a retired executive of Emory University Hospital, died of kidney disease while under hospice care, at his home in Wesley Woods Towers, on July 21, his 96th birthday.



A long-time resident of Ansley Park, Dan was born July 21, 1926, in New Orleans, Louisiana to William Daniel Barker, also a hospital administrator, and Ada Will Barker. His family moved to Atlanta in June 1931.



Dan served in the 84th Division during World War II in the European Theater of Operation.



Upon returning from World War II, he attended Emory University under the G.I. Bill, graduating with a Bachelors in Business Administration in 1949. In 1966 he earned a Masters degree in Healthcare Administration from Georgia State University.



In college he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega social fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity, and the Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society.



While working at Emory University Hospital he met and later married Nancy Pool, a nurse. They were married for 71 years when she passed away on November 1, 2020.



For more than six decades Dan was associated with the hospitals of Emory University: working his way up to Administrator of Crawford W. Long Hospital, Executive Director of Emory University Hospital, and later Director of Hospitals for The Robert W. Woodruff Health Sciences Center, and Clinical Professor of Community Health. He retired in 1990.



Dan was active in the health care community beyond Emory. He served as President of the Georgia Hospital Association, President of Georgia Hospital Financial Management Association, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American Hospital Association.



His honors included being listed in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who in the World, and Distinguished Service Awards from The American Hospital Association, Emory University School of Medicine, and the Medical Association of Atlanta. He also received the Georgia Hospital Association's Gold Honor Award of Excellence, Outstanding and Meritorious Service Award by the Hospital Management Systems Society, the 2013 Second Century Emory Midtown Hospital Wadley R. Glenn MD Award, Georgia State University's Distinguished Service Alumni Award, and served as President of the Wesley Woods Towers Residents Association.



Dan was Past Ace and honorary member of The Breakfast Club. He was a life member of the Ansley Golf Club where he served as Treasurer and President.



He was an active member of the Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church where he was a Life Deacon, and for more than fifty years served as a Sunday School teacher. Dan served as member and chair of the Executive, Financial, Personnel, and Stewardship Committees, and leader of the Bereavement ministry team.



He is survived by son, W. Daniel Barker III; daughters, Nancy Barker Maddox, Julia Barker, Marion Barker; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



A combined Memorial Service honoring his life, along with that of his late wife, Nancy Pool Barker, will be held at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church on September 25, 2022 at 2 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, the Foundation of Wesley Woods, or your favorite charity.

