Barker, Emily

2 hours ago

BARKER, Emily

Emily T. Barker, of Decatur, GA,, passed Wednesday morning, two months shy of her 100th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband, William D. Barker of Hapeville, GA. Interment at Westview Cemetery with graveside service on Thursday, January 27 at 1 PM. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 26 from 4-6 PM at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

