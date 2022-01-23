BARKER, Emily



Emily T. Barker, of Decatur, GA,, passed Wednesday morning, two months shy of her 100th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband, William D. Barker of Hapeville, GA. Interment at Westview Cemetery with graveside service on Thursday, January 27 at 1 PM. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 26 from 4-6 PM at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

