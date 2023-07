BARKER, Betty



Betty Barker 91, of Lithonia, GA, passed on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Tuesday, July 18, at 10:30 AM West Hunter Baptist Church Atlanta, GA. Visitation will be on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 12-8 PM. Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. South Dekalb Chapel.



