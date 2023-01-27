BARKE, Duane



Duane "Chase" V. Barke, 72, of St. Simons Island, Georgia entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Hospital, in Bel Air, Maryland. He was born on November 26, 1950 in Thomasville, Georgia.



Chase was raised in Tallahassee, Florida. He attended Florida High and was the captain of his high school football team. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University in 1974. He loved his Florida State Seminoles and never missed a game.



He began his career working for the State of Florida, and the Resolution Trust Company traveling around the United States working with banks. He was employed by Legacy Communities and several companies of that group as CFO and Executive Vice President for over 26 years. He moved to St. Simons Island, Georgia in 2015 where he retired.



Chase was a member of Hebron Baptist church in Dacula, GA. for many years. His favorite bible verse was John 3:16. Throughout his life Chase was very generous, giving and helping those he knew and loved. He often filled the role of coach because he brought out the best in everyone. He was tenderhearted and easy to get along with.



Chase was the beloved husband of Mary Ann Barke; loving stepfather of Susan Croce; cherished grandfather of Elana Harper, Matthew Harper, and Alexandra Croce; dear brother of Dianne Revell; loving uncle of Michelle Tubbs, and Troy VanEvery; cherished great-uncle of Austin VanEvery. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Mardel Barke; his stepdaughter, Sandra Corzine; his brother-in-law, Bill VanEvery; and his great-nephew, Nathan VanEvery.



As per Chase's request, private services were held.



Donations in Chase's memory may be made to the COPD Foundation. www.copdfoundation.org.

