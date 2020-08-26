X

Barish, Amy

BARISH, Amy Of Augusta, GA, passed August 24, 2020, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved companion of Craig Alterman; daughter of the late Samuel and Phyllis Barish; sister of Michael Barish (Catherine); also survived by a host of family and friends. Celebration of life to be held at a future date in Buffalo, NY. Condolences may be expressed online at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C Wilson Dr., Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311.

