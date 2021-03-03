Barham, Gary

Henry County Commissioner Gary Barham, who has been hospitalized for much of February because of complications from COVID-19, died on Tuesday, March 2.
Barham, who had been on the south metro Atlanta community's commission since 2013, Previously, Barham spent 31 years with the city of McDonough, including a stint as the city's director of public works.
