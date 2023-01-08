BARGE, Leeman R.



Leeman R. Barge, 85, of Sharpsburg, formerly of East Point, died Thursday, January 05, 2023.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde W. and Gladys Whitlock Barge; his first wife, Rachel Paris Barge; and his sister, LaVerne McCard. Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Jett Barge; their children, Julie Barge Robinson, Rob and Trisha Barge, Tim Barge, Alex Barge, Holly and Rob Corin, and Doug Elliott; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; a niece, nephew, and great-nieces and great-nephew. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, January 9, at Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church, with Reverend Darwin Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park. The family respectfully requests that flowers be OMITTED, and memorial contributions be made to Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church, 1150 Jefferson Avenue, East Point, GA 30344. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5 until 8 PM, at the church.



Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home, Hapeville. 404-761-2171

