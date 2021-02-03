Barfield, Randy

BARFIELD, Dr. Randy



Dr. Randy Barfield, age 75, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2021 after complications from surgery. He was preceded in death by his parents Madeline and Walker Barfield. He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Helene, his only son Charles (Christin Bradley), and twin granddaughters Emily and Julia.



Dr. Barfield, born in Greensboro, North Carolina September 4, 1945, was a leading Pediatrician in Atlanta for 40 years serving thousands of families and elevating his colleagues and profession.



He attended medical school at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia before heading to Montreal, Canada for his residency in Pediatrics followed by the Naval Hospital in Key West, Florida. Settling in Atlanta, Randy served families in his private practice from 1976 to 2016. He served aspirational medical professionals as a clinical instructor in the Department of Pediatrics and as an assistant professor at Emory University. He also served on several boards including the American Board of Pediatrics, Children's Medical Services, Egleston Children's Hospital, American Academy of Pediatrics and Atlanta Children's Health Network.



As a revered pediatrician at Peachtree Park Pediatrics, Randy was known for his patience and compassion toward children and their families. He was loved by many and liked by all. From every corner of Atlanta and beyond, families often share their generational stories praising Dr. Barfield for making their personal medical journey simply better. His calm, strength and resolve were comforting. There's no question Randy put his all into every family in every situation major and minor. Randy was consistently philanthropic particularly involving charities devoted to the wellness of children.



Dr. Barfield was an avid traveler and golfer. He was a member of Ansley Golf Club for 44 years and cherished scores of close friends, especially when they were enjoying a round together. Golf cart? What's that? Randy was a walker to the very end, having made his way among the tall trees, fairways and blue skies at Ansley just three days before his passing. Randy Barfield lived a generous, full life, improving the lives of others while wisely grateful for his innate gifts and the fruits of his labor. He will be deeply missed.



We invite family, friends, and patients to attend the gravesite funeral on Saturday, February 6th at Arlington Cemetery at 2 PM. The service will also be streamed at http://Vimeo.com/506587369 for those who may not attend. Those who would like to make a contribution kindly consider supporting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. https://www.choa.org/donors-and-volunteers





