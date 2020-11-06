BARFIELD, Marcia Ann



Marcia Ann Barfield, age 71, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday November 4, 2020. She was born November 28, 1948 to Rev. Frank and Anna Lee Barfield. Marcia graduated from Forest Park High School and went on to study at Clayton College and Atlanta Tech. She became a Dental Hygienist and Chairside Assistant before retirement. She was a longtime resident of Clayton County, with her home in Morrow, GA. Marcia was predeceased by her parents Rev. Frank and Anna Lee (Fair) Barfield, brother Harry D. Barfield, and sister Betty B. Hester. She is survived by her brother Rev. Charles and wife Johnel Barfield, two nephews, one niece, two cousins, and many friends. A private graveside service has been planned by the family at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA on Monday November 9, 2020.

