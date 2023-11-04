Barfield, Amy

BARFIELD (MOODY), Amy Carolyn



February 11, 1941 - November 1, 2023



Of Dallas, GA. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Amy Carolyn Moody Barfield, known affectionately as Carolyn, on November 1st at home in Dallas, GA, where she lived with her daughter Leslie, son-in-law A.J., and grandchildren Julia and Jack.



In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Carolyn peacefully joined her beloved husband in heaven, finally reunited after 3 and a half years of deeply missing his presence. Carolyn was born on February 11, 1941, in Rockmart, Georgia, and was the daughter of Thomas Benjamin Moody and Ada Lee Tomlin Moody. Carolyn's mom, Ada, died when she was 8 and she was raised by her older sister, Mary and Mary's husband, Robert Wehunt, who are both now deceased. She was widowed in 2020, just seven days after celebrating her 60th wedding anniversary with her late husband, Charles Kenneth Barfield, whom she married on May 7, 1960, at the Dallas courthouse.



She is survived by her loving daughters, Leslie and Rusti; and her sons-in-law, A.J. Scott and Fred Kilcrease. Carolyn was the loving grandmother of Josh Foster and his wife Angel, Chase Foster and his wife Noelle, Julia Milton, and Jack Clark. She was also the proud great-grandmother of Ansleigh and her husband, Chris Ward, Braeden, Landon, Colin, and Scarlett. Carolyn was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Moody and his wife Francis; Thomas Moody; Joe Moody and his wife, Joyce; and a sister, Mary Moody. She is survived by her remaining sister, Charlotte. Mrs. Barfield is survived by Donna and Tommy Crowe; and many other nieces and nephews who adored her. Additionally, she is survived by her best friend, Shirley Townsend and her husband, James, who was Kenneth's best friend. She leaves behind cherished memories that will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her.



A dedicated and beloved retired bank teller, Carolyn served the communities of Powder Springs and Mableton for over 30 years. Her warmth, kindness, and attentive nature endeared her to countless customers, many that opted to wait in longer lines just to be helped by her.



Services to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held at her home on Nebo Road in Dallas, GA. The services will be on Saturday, November 4, from 2-8 PM, and on Sunday, November 5, from 12-3 PM. We welcome any contributions of food, drink, and flowers as a thoughtful gesture in honor of my beloved mother, showing your care and support during this time of remembrance. Your kindness and presence mean the world to us."



Even in the face of profound loss, she remained a beacon of warmth and kindness, never allowing her pain to harden her heart or embitter her spirit. While her absence leaves a deep void in our lives, her spirit and love will continue to guide us through each day. She will always be the voice in our heads, encouraging us to be better and to spread kindness wherever we go.



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