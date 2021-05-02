Bare, Sara

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687340-01_0_0000687340-01-1_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687340-01_0_0000687340-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BARE (SMITH), Sara<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Sara Smith Bare, MSW, LCSW, wife, mother and social worker passed away April 28, 2021, at her home in Daytona Beach, Florida.<br/><br/>Sara was born September 28th 1945 to Ernest and Annette Smith of Lavonia, Georgia.<br/><br/>She graduated from the University Of Georgia, class of 1973 with a Master's Degree in Social Work. Jim Bare moved into the apartment next door after moving from Miami to Atlanta in 1976. He literally married "The girl next door" a year later, and is a story Sara loved to tell.<br/><br/>Sara practiced social work at Georgia Mental Health Institute and other community centers for 16 years. The family then moved to Los Gatos, California in 1991 and then to Ellicott City, Maryland where she worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker until she retired to Daytona Beach, Florida with her husband Jim.<br/><br/>In her leisure time Sara loved to travel and enjoyed going to their home in Lake Tahoe. Although not a skier, she enjoyed playing the slots and spending time with her family and friends while there. Sara was an avid reader, had numerous pets over the years, also loved wildlife, and gardening. One of her favorite things while living in California was cooking a huge Thanksgiving meal for all their friends who could not go home for the holidays.<br/><br/>She leaves behind her husband of 45 years, James W. Bare Jr., and her daughter Jamie Bare Hardy (Jonathan), granddaughters Kyleigh, Piper, and Lilian Hardy of Bethlehem, GA. Her sister Peggy Todd (Ernest) of Auburn, AL., nieces and nephews, Amy Reardon, Robin Reardon Carlton, Russell Todd (Jill), Stephanie Albritton (Clint), Jacob Gray, and Dylan Gray. Also great-nieces and nephews, Michael Windon, Nicholas Windon, Carolina Carlton, Audrey Carlton, Gray Albritton, Vivian Albritton, Anna Albritton and Felicity Albritton. Additional loved ones include her brother and sisters-in-law Stephanie Bare Reardon, Michael Reardon, and Beth Bare Gray.<br/><br/>Sara was a sweet quiet person with a wonderful sense of humor and stubborn nature that served her well during her marriage to Jim. She leaves an empty place in our hearts and lives and will be missed by all who knew her.<br/><br/>Sara will be buried at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. A small private memorial service will be held. Sara would very much enjoy that she be remembered through donations to the Halifax Humane Society, Daytona Beach, Florida where she volunteered after her retirement.</font><br/>