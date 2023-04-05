BARBER, Mary



Mrs. Mary L. Barber, age 86, passed away on April 1, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Drive, Decatur, GA 30034. Interment, Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, GA 30058. Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM with Family Hour from 5:30 PM-7:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Sholas Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. (404) 241-5656

