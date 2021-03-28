Barber, Lloyd

BARBER, Jr., Lloyd D.



Tucker – Lloyd D Barber Jr, 91 went to be with his Lord and Savior at home surrounded by family March 25, 2021. He was born in Tucker, GA January 5, 1930 the son of Lloyd D Barber Sr and Ruby Cash Barber. Survived by his wife Bobbie Fortner Barber, his high school sweetheart and wife of seventy years, four children; Connie Corbin, Jill Tabor, Beth Keener and Greg Barber; Eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Visitation at A.S Turner, Decatur Monday March 29, 11:00 AM with funeral service on March 30, 11:00 AM in the Chapel at Briarlake Baptist Church, Decatur.

