X

Barber, Lloyd

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BARBER, Jr., Lloyd D.

Tucker – Lloyd D Barber Jr, 91 went to be with his Lord and Savior at home surrounded by family March 25, 2021. He was born in Tucker, GA January 5, 1930 the son of Lloyd D Barber Sr and Ruby Cash Barber. Survived by his wife Bobbie Fortner Barber, his high school sweetheart and wife of seventy years, four children; Connie Corbin, Jill Tabor, Beth Keener and Greg Barber; Eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Visitation at A.S Turner, Decatur Monday March 29, 11:00 AM with funeral service on March 30, 11:00 AM in the Chapel at Briarlake Baptist Church, Decatur.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.