Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Barber, Jannie

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BARBER, Jannie Louise

Mrs. Jannie Louise Barber, 87, of Decatur, Georgia passed Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Mrs. Barber will be laid to rest at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. A Visitation will be held 12:00 PM- 8:00 PM, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, Georgia 30034, (404) 241-5656.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Young, Robert
1h ago
Brooks, Ronald
1h ago
Budow, Stephen
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top