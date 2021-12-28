BARBER, Jannie Louise



Mrs. Jannie Louise Barber, 87, of Decatur, Georgia passed Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Mrs. Barber will be laid to rest at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. A Visitation will be held 12:00 PM- 8:00 PM, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, Georgia 30034, (404) 241-5656.

