BARBER, Gladys L.



Gladys L. Barber, 89, of Atlanta, died March 17, 2021. Mrs. Barber was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Barber and son, William H. Barber, Jr. She is survived by her children, Katherine Boyer (Paul), Ken Barber (Cindy), Ellen Vanderpool (Kevin); and grandchildren, Scott Boyer (Shannon), Molly Boyer, Chase Barber, Clay Barber, Caroline Barber, Will Vanderpool and Mary Kate Vanderpool. She was a native of Atlanta, graduated from North Fulton High School, and made her debut with the Atlanta Debutante Club. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Converse College and was employed by the Coca Cola Company as an administrative assistant. Later in life, she worked for the Southern Newspapers Publishers Association as well as being a wife and mother. She participated in several social clubs including Garden Club and Bridge Club and sang in the Atlanta Choir as a volunteer. She was a long- time member of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta where she was actively involved with the Chancel Choir, Women's Circle 2, Meals on Wheels, and Church School. Her philanthropic activities included the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Guild and P.E.O. Sisterhood. Gladys was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to all she knew. She delighted in being a part of the lives of her children and grandchildren and in service to Christ's church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Music Ministry or The Presbyterian Homes of Georgia. A private family Interment Service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park. A memorial service will take place at a later date at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.



