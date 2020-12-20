BARBER, Deborah A.



Loving Daughter, Sister, Mother, Nana and Wife, Deborah Ann Barber, left this world to be with our Lord in Heaven on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the age of 67. She had been a resident of Alpharetta, GA for the last 25 years and passed at home in the house that she and her Husband Wayne had lived in for that entire time.



Debbie grew up in Georgia and Texas in the 50's and 60's and attended High School in Newton County, GA, where she was an Honor Roll student and Varsity Cheerleader. She later attended West Georgia College in Carrollton where she became a Delta Delta Delta Sorority sister and met her future Husband, Wayne. Debbie was also a scholarship attendee and graduate of Atlanta's Barbizon School of Modeling and excelled in competitive pageants such as the Miss Road Atlanta and Miss West Georgia events in the year 1971. In addition to her beauty she was blessed with amazing poise and grace. Debbie loved her Family more than life itself and she is survived by her Husband Wayne Barber of Alpharetta, Son Blake Barber of Houston, TX, Daughter Brittainy Barber of Alpharetta, Blake's wife Natalie, Blake and Natalie's children Emily, Ben and Connor, Brittainy's children Cooper, Tucker and Emmerson, Brother Ken Carswell and his wife Rita of Michigan, Brother Tracy Carswell and his wife Jeanette of Georgia and dear Aunt Patty of North Carolina.



It is planned that a private Remembrance Service be held the week of December 21 for the family at a location TBD. This will be followed in the coming weeks by an interment service which will be announced when arrangements are completed. In lieu of flowers Debbie would very much appreciate that donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital in her name for those wishing to do so.



Debbie leaves this earth with wishes of Love and Happiness to ALL for the coming Christmas Holiday which she held so Dear…





