Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Barber, Brenda

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BARBER, Brenda

Memorial Service of Mrs. Brenda L. Barber, A Daughter of Christ, wife of Pastor Drake Barber, a mother, and Retired SAC Educator, will be Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM; Maranatha Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2730 Browns Mill Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30354. Live streaming available at https://youtu.be/NQXGoYJG90w A public viewing will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment; Private.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Stinchcomb-Berndt, Patricia
2h ago
Venning, Jennifer
2h ago
Williams, Florence
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top