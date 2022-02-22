BARBER, Brenda



Memorial Service of Mrs. Brenda L. Barber, A Daughter of Christ, wife of Pastor Drake Barber, a mother, and Retired SAC Educator, will be Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM; Maranatha Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2730 Browns Mill Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30354. Live streaming available at https://youtu.be/NQXGoYJG90w A public viewing will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment; Private.



