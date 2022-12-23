ajc logo
Barbee, Marion

2 hours ago

BARBEE (SCULLY),

Marion Crocker

Marion Crocker Scully Barbee, age 89, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Barclay Barbee, III; her parents, Mary Julia Crocker Scully Sutton and Arthur Murtland Scully; her sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Scully Hart and Claude Barbee Hart; her brother, Arthur Murtland Scully, Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Sarah Barbee Hanner.

Mrs. Barbee was born January 12, 1933 and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She attended high school at the Greenwood School in Ruxton, Maryland, made her debut in 1951 at the Cinderella Ball in Pittsburgh, and graduated in 1953 from Garland Junior College in Boston, Massachusetts. She and Claude were married in 1958 and enjoyed 54 years together. They shared a mutual love of travel and took trips all over the world. Mrs. Barbee was a dedicated volunteer for many organizations throughout her life, including The Junior League of Pittsburgh, The Junior League of Atlanta, and Alliance Children's Theater Guild, where she served for 40 years. Her love of the arts led her to serve as a cultural volunteer during the 1996 Olympics. She was also a member of the Capital City Club. Mrs. Barbee was especially proud of her four extraordinary grandchildren. She had a deep appreciation and respect for animals and the natural world and loved spending time with family at their cabin on Lake Hartwell.

She is survived by her children, Sarah Barbee Scott (Tom) of Houston, Texas, Claude Barclay Barbee, IV of Spring, Texas, Arthur Scully Barbee (Carmen) of Atlanta, Georgia; her grandchildren, Catherine Barclay Scott, Ph.D., LCDR Charles Andrew Scott USN (Lauren), Arthur Gray Barbee, Mary Margaret Barbee; and her sister-in-law, Eleanor Foster Scully of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family would like to thank the caring doctors, nurses, and staff at Piedmont Hospital, and especially the caregivers, Jazz, Bea, Brenda, Ebony, and Norma, who looked after her so well for the past two years.

A Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 27, at H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328. The Memorial Eucharist will be held at the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, December 28.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation be made to the Atlanta Botanical Garden or the charity of your choice.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

