Barbe, Faith

BARBE (WARE), Faith Irene



Faith Barbe was born in Wellington, Ohio, the youngest of the three children of E.E. and Jessie Ware, on June 30, 1933. She died on April 8, 2021 from complications of Alzheimer's. She attended the Wellington schools and among the pupils with her in the first grade was a boy, Richard Barbe, who eventually became her husband of more than 65 years. They began to date in junior high and the relationship continued through high school where she shared class valedictorian honors with him. The two attended different colleges but their relationship continued. Faith graduated with honors from Heidelberg University and the two were married that same week on June 11, 1955. She had three children: Richard E. (Wanda) Barbe, David J. (Terry) Barbe and Sarah J. (Jack) Parker and five grandchildren: Alex and Simon Barbe and Jessica, Jackson and Sam Parker. In 1975 Faith returned to graduate school at Georgia State University and earned both MS and EdS degrees. She was a school psychologist with the DeKalb County schools and worked primarily with children with severe or profound disabilities. She retired in 1998 so that she could give more time to her favorite sport: tennis. She was an active ALTA team member for nearly 40 years at the Druid Hills Golf Club until she and her husband moved to the Park Springs community in Stone Mountain in 2018 where she was a resident in the memory care unit.

