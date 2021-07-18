Barbare, Dennis

BARBARE, SR., Dennis Norman



October 21, 1931 – July 10, 2021



KENNESAW, GA - Dennis Norman Barbare, Sr., 89, passed away on July 10, 2021. One of ten children, he was born in Greenville, SC to the late Augustine Owen Barbare and Lois Hudgens Barbare. He graduated from Spartanburg High School and went on to Wofford College where he majored in Economics. He was a place kicker for the Wofford Terriers and was affectionately known as The Toe. In his later years, he enjoyed season tickets to the Wofford games and was a member of The Golden Boys at Pebble Creek Country Club.



Following college, he married Clemmie Lois Evans Barbare with whom he had three children: Dennis Norman, Jr., Clemmie Elaine (Laney), and Terri Cole Barbare. He joined the Army and held the rank of First Lieutenant Officer at the time of his honorable discharge. His career was with the succession of telephone companies, Southern Bell, Bell South and AT&T. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs, playing golf, watching sports on TV and spending time with his family – especially with his grandchildren.



He married Jaqueline Smith Barbare in August 1974, and his family expanded by the addition of her son, William (Bill) Pierson. During their marriage and careers, they lived in Macon, Georgia and Orlando, Florida before retiring to Greenville, South Carolina in 1991.



He is survived by his son, Dennis Barbare, Jr.; two daughters, Elaine (Laney) Huff (husband, Derrell) and Terri Cail; stepson, William (Bill) Pierson (wife, Cindy); son-in-law, Marc Cail; brother, Flynn Barbare, Sr. (wife, Barbara) and sister, Janice Reeder (husband, Don). He was blessed with five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren with two on the way and many nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by his loving wife of 46 years, Jaqueline (Jackie) Barbare, brothers: Clyde, Richard, Harold, Don, James, and sisters: Mary Lois Morgan and Ann Couch.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to WellStar Foundation f/b/o Hospice: Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.



