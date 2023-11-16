Banov, Charles

BANOV, Dr. Charles H.



Charles H. Banov, M.D., passed away peacefully on November 15, 2023 at the age of 93. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 17, 2023 at Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive in Charleston, SC. Burial will follow at the Synagogue Emanu-El cemetery on Sycamore Drive.



Dr. Banov was born in Charleston on August 15, 1930 to Milton and Edna Banov, lifelong residents of Charleston. From a young age, Charles dreamed of being a doctor. During his many years practicing medicine, he became known for his compassionate care and had an international reputation in the field of allergy and immunology. His teaching and lecturing took him to more than 75 countries.



Dr. Banov was a graduate of Emory University and of the Medical College of South Carolina, where he received his M.D. degree in 1955 and was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, the honorary medical society. Following training at Milwaukee County Hospital, he spent two years as a Naval Medical Officer with the rank of Lt. Commander.



After his residency in internal medicine at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, he was awarded a fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. He practiced allergy and immunology in Charleston from 1961 until 2007.



Dr. Banov was a Clinical Professor of Medicine at his alma mater, MUSC, and for many years educated students and residents towards clinical excellence as well as respect and kindness in patient care. In 1982, the American Medical Association nominated him to serve on the American Board of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. He also served on the advisory committee to the American Board of Internal Medicine and helped develop the process of recertification.



In 1985, Dr. Banov served as national president of the American College of Allergy and Immunology and international president of the World Organization of Asthma.



In addition to serving as a leader in the medical field, Dr. Banov was a leader in civic society. He was a proud and active member of the Jewish community and served as President of Synagogue Emanu-El, the Hebrew Orphan Society, the Hebrew Benevolent Society and the Charleston Jewish Federation.



He was also founder and first president of the S.C. Society for Autistic Children. He testified in the U.S. Congress for the inclusion of autism in the Developmental Disabilities Act. He served as chairman of the Charleston County Disabilities Board and the Human Rights Committee of the Coastal Center.



Dr. Banov was an active volunteer in disaster relief efforts and provided emergency medical care in shelters during Hurricane Hugo and in Texas after Hurricane Katrina. Additionally, he served as a reserve medical officer in the Israel Defense Force. From childhood, Dr. Banov was an enthusiastic participant in and later supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, and served as a mentor in the organization later in life.



After his retirement, he penned his memoir, "Office Upstairs: A Doctor's Journey", which was published by The History Press. He also wrote a novel, "Love is Two People Talking", published by The Evening Post Books.



But above all, his greatest joy was the people in his life – his loving family, close friends and many patients. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Joy Leopold; children, Mark Banov M.D., Atlanta, Lori Kaufmann (Yadin), Israel, Michael Banov M.D. (Lisa), Atlanta, Pamela Banov, Atlanta; six grandchildren and one great-grandson.



Sign online guest book at www.jewishfuneralcare.com. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Banov's memory may be made to Annandale Village, 3500 Annandale Lane, Suwanee, GA 30024. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770.451.4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com