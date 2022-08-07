BANNER, William Robert



William Robert Banner passed away on July 21 surrounded by family and loved ones.



Bill was born March 3, 1941 in Pittsburgh, PA to Walter Eugene Banner and Arlene Heindel Banner and was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Banner; son, William R. Banner Jr.; daughter. Mary Austine Banner Swick; in-laws, Frederick C. Snell and Doris Simpson Snell. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dianne Snell Banner from St. Simons Island, GA; son, Walter Frederick Banner (Asheville, NC); granddaughter, Madeline Lyra Swick (Portland, OR); sister, Rebecca Banner (Asheville, NC); brother, Orin S. Banner (Newport News, VA); brother-in-law; Barry E. Snell and wife, Dottie (St. Simons, Island, GA); Reginald H. Snell and wife, Mary (Fort Meyers, FL), and numerous nieces and nephews.



Bill graduated from Pennsbury High School in Yardley, PA, Bordantown Military Academy and The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA where he was on the Varsity Football team and a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. After college, Bill joined the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant and trained as a helicopter pilot and later served in Vietnam from 1966-1967. Bill was a Purple Heart and Distinguished Flying Cross and a Bronze Star recipient. Upon his return, Bill served two years at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, GA as a flight instructor and it was during this time, Bill met the love of his life, Dianne Snell, and the two married in November 1968. While in Savannah Bill was active as a deacon at Independent Presbyterian Church, a member of the Savannah Arts Council, participant in Leadership Savannah, member of the 1983 class of Leadership Georgia. He was a member of the Savannah Golf Club, Chatham Club and the Debtors Club.



Professionally, Bill began his career as a sales executive with IBM and then went on to pursue his interest in real estate; joining Scott Development Co. in 1972 and Dusco Property Management in 1978. In 1985, Bill moved his family to Atlanta, GA and joined Robinson Humphrey Properties as a Senior Vice President. Bill also had a passion for framing art and opened four successful retail gallery/frame stores called Deck the Walls in the Atlanta area. Bill and Dianne later retired and relocated from Sandy Springs, GA to St. Simons Island in July 2021.



Bill was an active member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church and the Seekers Sunday School class. Bill will be remembered as a man of faith, a loving husband, father and grandfather. He always had a twinkle in his blue eyes and a smile on his face. He loved sailing while in Savannah and playing tennis at the Riverside Club. Bill Banner will be greatly missed by all those he touched.



The family thanks Roland Johnson for his special care and love and Hearth Hospice and First Light Care for their compassion and assistance during Bill's final days. A memorial service will be held at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA on August 9, 2 PM in the Kellett Chapel.



Memorials may be sent to St Judes Childrens Hospital or Peachtree Presbyterian Church.

