BANKSTON, John Daniel "Dan"



John Daniel "Dan" Bankston age, 91, of Lilburn, GA passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Patricia Maxine Sexton Bankston; parents, Glenn and Jossa Ewing Bankston; brothers, Jerry L. Bankston and Larry G. Bankston. Dan is survived by his three children, Pat (Diane) Bankston, Linda (Bill) Lovell and Rick (Tess) Bankston; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Glyndia Norton; sister-in-law, Jane Bankston; his loving companion, Lynnette Ireland, her five children, Connie (Johnny) Tuggle, Dianne (Don) Fitzgerald, Cindy (Mike) Kister, Robin (Wilson) Whitlock and Jeff (Eddie Ray) Costley. The Service to Celebrate the life of John Daniel "Dan" Bankston will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, with Dr. Ronny Spillers officiating. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 12:00 Noon until the hour of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you consider a memorial donation to Shriner's Hospital, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org in memory of John Daniel "Dan" Bankston. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

