BANKS, Willie
Willie James Banks of Decatur, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 and is in the care of Gregory B. Levett & Sons- South Dekalb Chapel where a visitation will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 12PM to 8 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in the funeral home chapel at 1 PM. Burial will take place at Washington Memorial Gardens.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
