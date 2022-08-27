BANKS, Willie



Willie James Banks of Decatur, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 and is in the care of Gregory B. Levett & Sons- South Dekalb Chapel where a visitation will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 12PM to 8 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in the funeral home chapel at 1 PM. Burial will take place at Washington Memorial Gardens.

