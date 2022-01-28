Hamburger icon
Banks, Joseph

1 hour ago

BANKS, Sr., Joseph Lee

Mr. Joseph Lee Banks, Sr. of Atlanta passed on January 18, 2022. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 1:00 PM from South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd., SE, Atlanta, GA. 30315. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 11:00 AM on the day of Service. Viewing will be held on Friday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM in our Chapel. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc, 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

