Banks, Joseph

BANKS, Sr., Joseph Lee



Mr. Joseph Lee Banks, Sr. of Atlanta passed on January 18, 2022. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 1:00 PM from South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd., SE, Atlanta, GA. 30315. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 11:00 AM on the day of Service. Viewing will be held on Friday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM in our Chapel. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc, 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.



MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES.

