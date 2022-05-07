BANKS, Jerome "Jerry" Raymond



Jerome "Jerry" Raymond Banks, 75, of Newport, NC and formerly of Atlanta, GA passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 after a long battle with dementia.



Born in San Diego, CA on September 25, 1946, Jerry was predeceased by his parents Ray and Connie Banks and his sister Margie. He graduated from University of Texas and went to flight school where he was a P-3 pilot in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Jerry received his Master's Degree from Georgia State University in Information Sciences, and his hard work and leadership ability afforded him a successful career with AT&T where he retired as a Business Executive.



He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Suseen Banks and their sons, Sean Banks (Emily) of Atlanta, GA, Steven Banks (Tonya) of Newport, NC and William "Billy" Banks (Victoria) of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Suzy Compton (Jerry) of LaQuinta, CA and Juanita Easton of Reston, VA; and grandchildren, Caroline Banks, Wyatt Banks, Nolan Banks, Gardner Banks, Reid Banks, Hudson Banks, Georgia Banks and Henry "Hank" Banks.



Jerry loved coaching his sons' baseball teams at Buckhead Baseball, NYO and Murphey Candler and other recreational teams affiliated with Christ the King School.



A memorial service is planned for Thursday, July 14 at 10 AM at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta, GA. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, where he was a longtime volunteer.

