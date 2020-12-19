BANKS, Issac B.
Age 61, of Union Point, passed December 16, 2020. Service December 20, 2 PM at Greenlawn Cemetery. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Credit: File
BANKS, Issac B.
Age 61, of Union Point, passed December 16, 2020. Service December 20, 2 PM at Greenlawn Cemetery. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue