BANKS, Baylor Bateman



Beloved husband, father, son and brother, passed away in Atlanta on July 2, 2021. Baylor was born in Gainesville, GA on March 23, 1958 to Rafe Banks Jr. and Jane Wood Banks. During high school, he was a boarding student at the McCallie School in Chattanooga – following his father and two brothers – and received the Campbell Memorial Award upon graduation in 1976. In 1980, Baylor earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Virginia, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After graduating from UVa, he deferred admission to law school and traveled across Europe and Asia, with extended stays in India and Nepal. Baylor earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1984, and he earned a Masters in Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1989. He was a career employment lawyer who spent the last 10 years practicing with SIO Law Group in Atlanta.



In 1987, Baylor met Laura Ball on an elevator in First Atlanta Tower, where they both worked. They married at Trinity Episcopal Church in New Orleans, LA on May 27, 1989. He and his family are members of All Saints' Episcopal Church, where his two sons were baptized. He was a devoted husband and father who took great pride in his family's accomplishments.



It was Baylor's pleasure to cheer on his children and their teams at Westminster, NYO, Buckhead Baseball and Northside United Methodist. He found great joy in music and sports, passions he shared with his wife and sons. He was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club. Affectionately known as "Grizz" by many of his friends, he loved to laugh and was gentlemanly, adventurous, and eager to connect with old friends throughout his life. Baylor was an avid reader and geography enthusiast, and he was naturally drawn to people from many walks of life. He was a meticulous planner of family trips, ensuring that his family appreciated the United States' cultural richness and great natural beauty.



Baylor is survived by his wife, Laura Ball Banks, his two sons, Baylor Bateman Banks, Jr. and Samuel Early Banks, his three siblings Rafe Banks III (Zuma), David Wood Banks (Nancy) and Elizabeth Banks Campbell (Robert), and his treasured mothers and fathers-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



A service will be held at 1 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Atlanta. Afterwards, the family will receive friends in Ellis Hall (on All Saints' grounds). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints' Episcopal Church or the Emory Brain Health Center Directors' Fund.



