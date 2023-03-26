Banks, Alfred

BANKS, Jr., Alfred "Al"



On February 22, 2023, Alfred Banks passed away at the age of 79. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he attended Father Judge High School, then Villanova University. After graduation, Al joined the Navy as a pilot and had his first solo flight on January 31, 1966. He then joined Delta Airlines in Atlanta where he flew for 33 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred J. and Marie Banks. Al leaves behind his wife, Kelly; children: Mary Doyle (Chris), Cathleen Banks, and Adam Banks (Ines); grandchildren: Riley, Ben, Aidan, Navy, Kit, Colin, and Amelia; sisters, Elaine Banks and Dorothy Buinevic; and brother, William Banks.

