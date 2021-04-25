BANKHEAD, Patricia Claire



Patricia Claire Bankhead, affectionately known as Pat, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2021. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Pat was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 17, 1925 to Clarance and Alice Hedmark. She attended the University of Illinois in Bloomington and majored in Arts and Design. Pat joined the USO to serve America during World War II. In 1946 Pat was a flight attendant with C&S Airlines that merged with Delta Airlines where she found the love of her life, H. Blaine "Bud" Bankhead. Bud was a Delta pilot and the "high-flying" couple married in Chicago in 1948. Pat loved and adored him for 73 years. She remained a member of the Delta Clipped Wings Organization and served terms of President and Past President. They moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the fifties and had three daughters. Later the family moved to Atlanta and after 33 years as a Captain for Delta Airlines they moved to Peachtree City, Georgia for retirement. Pat had a wonderful sense of humor about time and age. She frequently laughed about her 95.9 years and said every month counted after 90! Pat was preceded in death by her husband, H. Blaine Bankhead. Three daughters survive her, Jan B. Guilbeau (Lyle) of Midlothian, VA; Cynthia B. Clements (Mike) of Atlanta, GA; and Debra A. Bankhead of Marietta, GA; five grandchildren, Jennifer Guilbeau, Travis Guilbeau, Landon Clements, Cameron C. Liebetrau (Ben) and Brittany Clements; and two great-grandchildren, Ada and Blaine Liebetrau. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, 200 Robinson Road, Peachtree City, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations can be made to: Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ Grateful Hearts https://gratefulheartsministries.org/ Condolences may be sent to family at the online guestbook at http://www.mowells.com.

