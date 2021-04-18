Ballinger, Robert

BALLINGER, Sr., Robert W.



12/23/1935-3/21/2021



Robert (Bob) W. Ballinger Sr. passed away at the age of 85 on March 21, 2021. Bob was a Floyd, Virginia native, joined the USAF and served 20 years before retiring in 1974. After retirement, he started a career in law enforcement by joining the Houston County Sheriffs Dept. in Warner Robins, GA and eventually retiring in 1997 from the Cobb County Sheriffs Dept. in Marietta GA. He was fondly known as "Mr. B" at work, never met a stranger and always had entertaining stories to tell. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Gulliver and Effie Mae Ballinger, four brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Mary, son Robert Jr and three daughters Bonnie Williamson (Lamar), Karen Slagle (Tony) and Barbara Bitler, Eight grandchildren, Nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. His two sisters Sylvia Keith and Helen Campbell. Bob has been laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains. Funeral services were handled by SouthCare of Alpharetta, GA.



