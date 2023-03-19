BALLESTER, Solomon



Solomon Ramon Ballester passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. He is survived by his parents, Ramon and Isabel Ballester; grandparents, Joseph and Dalia Aho, Hector and Maria (Angie) Mallar; uncles and aunt, Eric and Sandra Ballester, Hector Agustin Mallar and Father Esteban Mallar; and his cousin, Eric Nathan Ballester. Services will be held at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30022, (678) 393-0060. March 23, 2023 - Vigil Service 7PM - 9 PM (Sanctuary) March 24, 2023 - Funeral Mass 11:00 AM (Chapel). Out of respect for the family's situation, we ask only adults attend the services. A private family reception will follow. If you would like to send flowers (blue was Solomon's favorite color) please have them delivered to St. Brigid Catholic Church attn: Solomon Ballester no earlier than Thursday, March 23, 2023. Please visit: http://www.Solomon.cybernautdigital.com

