X

Ballester, Solomon

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BALLESTER, Solomon

Solomon Ramon Ballester passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. He is survived by his parents, Ramon and Isabel Ballester; grandparents, Joseph and Dalia Aho, Hector and Maria (Angie) Mallar; uncles and aunt, Eric and Sandra Ballester, Hector Agustin Mallar and Father Esteban Mallar; and his cousin, Eric Nathan Ballester. Services will be held at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30022, (678) 393-0060. March 23, 2023 - Vigil Service 7PM - 9 PM (Sanctuary) March 24, 2023 - Funeral Mass 11:00 AM (Chapel). Out of respect for the family's situation, we ask only adults attend the services. A private family reception will follow. If you would like to send flowers (blue was Solomon's favorite color) please have them delivered to St. Brigid Catholic Church attn: Solomon Ballester no earlier than Thursday, March 23, 2023. Please visit: http://www.Solomon.cybernautdigital.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the investigation into fatal UGA crash7h ago

Credit: AP

Silicon Valley Bank collapse concerns founders of color
1h ago

Credit: AP

Arkansas ousts defending champ Kansas from March Madness
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons re-sign cornerback Cornell Armstrong
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons re-sign cornerback Cornell Armstrong
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves roster projection: Who will make the 26-man opening-day roster?
14h ago
The Latest

Callaway, Mayson
2h ago
Pate, John
2h ago
Linsey, Lorenzo
2h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
13h ago
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top