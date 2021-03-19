BALLAH, Sorayah
Age 47 of Riverdale, passed away March 1, 2021. Funeral service Saturday, March 20, 10 AM in the Chapel of HOPE Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.
Funeral Home Information
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA
30214
