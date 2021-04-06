BALLAGAS, Rafael A.



In loving memory of Rafael Arnaldo Ballagas (75) of Conyers, GA. Born in Camaguey, Cuba to parents Antonio and Maria Celestina Bango Ballagas. Passed away on March 30th, 2021 at home. Prior to retirement, Rafael led the air quality monitoring program for the Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, where he faithfully served for 33 years from 1969 to 2002 to protect our air. Rafael lived the American dream, rebuilding his life after a harrowing escape from communist rule as a teenager. He was always grateful for the opportunities and freedoms provided to him by this great country where he was proud to be naturalized as a citizen. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 48 years, Linda Ballagas; his son Rafael 'Tico' Ballagas (Snezhana) and their 3 children Rafael, Rumiana, and Marco; his daughter Corina Ballagas, her partner Victor Ramirez, and Rafael's 3 grandchildren Gabriel, Natalie, and Carina; his brother Antonio J. Ballagas, daughter Olympia Faulkner (Mark), and son Antonio (Ashley), and their mother Olimpia Martin; his sister Ana Maria Hendrix (Keith), son Keith (Sarah), and son David; his sister-in-law Ann Mewborne, son Bruce (Tracy), son Jeff (Hope), son John (Elizabeth), son Michael (Jessica); his sister-in-law Jean Koehler (Steve), son Scott (Kyoung-a), and daughter Jessica; his sister-in-law Cherron Dunman Sherman (Tony), son Tripp Dunman (Penny), and daughter Beth Hughes (Al). A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.



