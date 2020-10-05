X

Ball, Ruth

Obituaries | 2 hours ago


BALL, Ruth


Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Ruth Ball, 83 of Atlanta, GA, will be held at Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends may visit on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services from 6 PM to 8 PM. Please express your condolences on our website at http://www.dortchwillamson.com. Services entrusted to Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services. 1410 Hwy 138 SW Riverdale, GA 30296. 770-907-8548.

