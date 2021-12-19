Ball, Hugh

BALL, Jr., Hugh Nathaniel



Hugh Nathaniel Ball, Jr. was born April 3, 1932. Hugh passed away on December 9, 2021. He was the son of the late Hugh Nathaniel Ball Sr. and Estelle Virginia Kilpatrick Ball.



A true rarity in many ways, Hugh was also an Atlanta native. He loved telling stories about working at Rich's as a young boy, and reminiscing about the old arcade, Mr. Peanut, and an array of old Atlanta landmarks.



One of Hugh's many loves in life was art. He graduated from the Atlanta School of Art, specializing in illustration and graphic design. He worked at Lockheed as a graphic designer in Sales Promotion. One of his lifelong dreams came true when he and a former colleague teamed to open Motter Ball Studios. They enjoyed a successful and enduring partnership for many years.



Stories of his adventures while serving in the Air Force became a constant topic of conversation as his Dementia progressed. Hugh's inner strength was stronger than his weakened heart. He was a unique man, a tolerant, appreciative, sensitive person. He had a calm demeanor and a great sense of humor.



Hugh is survived by his loving partner and wife Mary Storch.



Hugh's Children: Kenneth Ball, James Ball (Lynda), Carol Ball (Lisa Coffey).



Sisters: Jere Furbacher, Smyrna, Ga, Helen Nichols Dundee, OR.



4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, late niece, niece, great-niece.



Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. Feel free to sing Amazing Grace in his memory anytime.



Should you want to make a donation in Hugh's memory, please contact: www.alz.org

