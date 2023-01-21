BALKOVETZ, David



Officer David Frederick Balkovetz, age 24 of Atlanta, died tragically and unexpectedly on January 16, 2023. David was loved and cherished by so many and will be missed by his family, friends, fraternity brothers, fellow police officers and soldiers.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather. Fred Balkovetz; and cousin, Thomas Balkovetz. Surviving are his parents, Allison Wood (Paul O'Neill) of Mesa, AZ, William Balkovetz (Kelly Clark Brown Balkovetz) of Atlanta; brother, Leo Balkovetz; sister, Amy Balkovetz; grandparents, Carlton and Jane Wood, Dorothy Balkovetz, and Shirley Brown; aunts and uncles, Carlton and Cathy Wood, Jessica Wood, Dan and Mary Balkovetz, Dale and Ann-Carroll Morin, Michael and Norma Brown; cousins, Ford Wood and Elizabeth Wood and Ann Balkovetz.



David served as a police officer with the Smyrna Police Department, and as a Georgia National Guard Reservist. David wanted to make the world a better place, and he served as a police officer with that goal in mind. David had such a big heart.



David was a precocious child who spoke in an extremely deep voice, and often casually referenced his future career, and his future wife and children. In elementary school, he wore a dress shirt, a tie, a police badge and carried a briefcase. He wanted to be a police officer and an "Army Guy" like his Dad. He valued comedy and was known for writing his own jokes for his stand-up routine to entertain visitors. David was also well known for laughing at a volume that could be heard from across any restaurant.



David loved listening to and performing music. David was a member of the Rising Starr Middle School and Starr's Mill High School Choirs as well as the Men of the Mill acapella choir, and played middle school and high school football. He also played guitar and sang in a band with friends called Wrong Generation because of his love of 60s and 70s performers including Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Van Halen. He acted in community musical theatre with roles in Oliver, Les Miserables and other shows and played Warner Huntington, III in Legally Blonde at Starr's Mill. He started on his acting path when his siblings paid him $5.00 to try out for a role in Oliver.



David always valued his friendships and had many ties for "best friend" status. At the University of North Georgia, where he enrolled as a cadet, he joined Sigma Nu fraternity, Kappa Chapter. David received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He interned for a District Attorney's office and was known for discussing criminal defendants empathetically.



As a police officer, David was fearless and empathetic. He was committed to respectfully engage and serve to protect citizens and community each shift. He dutifully served his monthly National Guard commitment with pride. David was a patriot, a great American, and an exceptional human being. May his light continue to shine on us all.



Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Inman Park United Methodist Church, 1015 Edgewood Avenue, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30307. David will be laid to rest in Twin Bridges, Montana with his family.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Rising Starr Middle School c/o Christy Todd, 183 Panther Path, Fayetteville, GA 30215. Donations will be used to create a scholarship in David's name for the Community for Creativity program.



For anyone you know, if they are struggling with thoughts of suicide, please know you are loved. For more information or assistance please contact Suicide in Crisis Lifeline at 988 or Lifeline.org.



Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. For more information, photos and shared memories go to www.carmichaelcares.com or call 770-435-4467.



