Baldwin, Vivian

BALDWIN (CLEMENTS), Vivian



Mrs. Vivian Clements Baldwin, of Riverdale, GA, passed April 7, 2021. A private celebration of life service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Live streaming may be accessed via www.williewatkins.com. She is survived by her husband; Dr. Ivan Baldwin, two children; Ms. Iva Baldwin and Mr. Jerold Baldwin, granddaughter; Ms. Jasmine Marie Baldwin, two sisters; Dr. Carrie Clements Johnson and Mrs. Dorothy Clements Fletcher, two godchildren; Ms. Renée Miller and Mr. Malchester Brown III, and a host of loving family & friends. A public viewing will take place Monday, April 12, 2021 from 2-6PM at Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St. Riverdale, GA 30274.



