Baldwin, Ronald

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BALDWIN, Ronald B.

Ronald B. Baldwin, age 74 passed away on August 11, 2022. Ron was born in New Berlin, NY on October 1, 1947 to his parents Dean and Margaret (Pritchard). Ronald is survived by his wife of 53 years, Veronica Jones Baldwin; and his son, Daniel Baldwin.

Ronald is preceded in death by his three brothers, William Baldwin Brooksville, FL, Kenneth Baldwin Ilion, NY, Randy Baldwin Brooksville, FL; nephew, William Baldwin Jr. Dallas, TX; brother-in-law, Richard Jones Dolgeville, NY.

He is survived by his aunt's, Irene Howard of Edmeston, NY, Clare Pritchard , Bridgewater, NY. Brothers, David and Floy Baldwin of Ilion, NY, Garry and Marge Baldwin Brooksville, FL, Douglas and Janet Spring Hill, FL, Faith Baldwin of Brooksville, FL, Carol Baldwin of Ilion, NY, Ilona Atwell, Melbourne, FL, John Atwell Presbyterian Home Clinton, NY, and Lois Jones of Dolgeville, NY. He also leaves cousins and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was in sales and leaves many friends in the battery business. His priorities were family and friends, and carpentry was his hobby with his friend Tony Campbell.




