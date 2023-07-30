BALBONA, Jose Luis M.D.



July 22, 1931 – July 22, 2023



Dr. Jose Luis Balbona passed away peacefully on July 22, 2023, his 92nd birthday. Jose was a loving husband and father, a devout Catholic, a dedicated psychiatrist and truly one of a kind. To friends and family, he was always "Peque". His unique sense of humor brought immense joy to countless people. Peque was very kind, generous and caring. He always had time to listen to and console individuals in crisis. He will be greatly missed.



Jose was predeceased by his loving wife, Virginia Balbona. He is survived by his children: Virginia, Maria Teresa, Eduardo, Jose, Jorge; and seven grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held in Dublin at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, on August 26, 2023 at 11 AM. Another Memorial Service will be held in Atlanta at Ignatius House on October 13, 2023 at 1 PM. Both will be followed by a small reception.



