Balbona, Jose

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

BALBONA, Jose Luis M.D.

July 22, 1931 – July 22, 2023

Dr. Jose Luis Balbona passed away peacefully on July 22, 2023, his 92nd birthday. Jose was a loving husband and father, a devout Catholic, a dedicated psychiatrist and truly one of a kind. To friends and family, he was always "Peque". His unique sense of humor brought immense joy to countless people. Peque was very kind, generous and caring. He always had time to listen to and console individuals in crisis. He will be greatly missed.

Jose was predeceased by his loving wife, Virginia Balbona. He is survived by his children: Virginia, Maria Teresa, Eduardo, Jose, Jorge; and seven grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held in Dublin at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, on August 26, 2023 at 11 AM. Another Memorial Service will be held in Atlanta at Ignatius House on October 13, 2023 at 1 PM. Both will be followed by a small reception.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

A backyard farm in College Park offers its neighbors fresh, free food

Credit: Jenni Girtman

BeltLine Inc. business office aims for 60 new ventures on the trails

Cobwebs, dust and 130-degree attics: Hot days for AC technicians
15h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
13h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding
The Latest

Credit: File

Espinoza, Manuel
Miske, Suzanne
1h ago
Butgereit, Ivan
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top