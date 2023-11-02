Obituaries

Baker, Willie

File photo
File photo
Nov 2, 2023

BAKER, Willie

Of Mableton, passed away on October 20, 2023. Funeral Service will be Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11 AM, in our Chapel. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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