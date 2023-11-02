BAKER, Willie
Of Mableton, passed away on October 20, 2023. Funeral Service will be Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11 AM, in our Chapel. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
BAKER, Willie
Of Mableton, passed away on October 20, 2023. Funeral Service will be Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11 AM, in our Chapel. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta
595 West Lake Ave. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral