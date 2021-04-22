Baker, William

BAKER, Jr., William Warren "Bill"



William Warren Baker Jr. (Bill) passed away on April 15, 2021. Bill was born in Clearwater, Florida on Thanksgiving day in 1956, just moments after his twin sister Wendy. Bill was known for his quick wit, his ability to make people laugh and his abounding positive outlook on life. Even though Bill endured a battle with diabetes and dialysis three times a week, he never complained or felt sorry for himself.



Bill will be remembered by his family and many friends as a loving, humble man. He was a graduate of Dunwoody High School, class of 1975. He continued many friendships with his high school classmates. He was known as "Dunwoody's Own Bill Baker" on social media.



He was a loving son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Warren Baker Sr. and his sister, Chris Cooper. He is survived by his mother Dorothy S. Baker, his daughter Brianna Keller (Bill), his son Harrison (Addison) and his son Brett Baker; sisters Jennie Baker, Barbara Bratten (Wayne), Wendy Emert and brother David Baker (Dianne); grandchildren Evan, Andrew, Asher, Hudson, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, great and grand.



Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

